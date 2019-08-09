Bullough (elbow) left Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, and is questionable to return, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Bullough suffered the injury in the first half of Thursday's game, and headed right to the locker room after suffering the injury. The team will likely update his status in the near future, but in Bullough's stead, David Long could see an increase in snaps.

More News
Our Latest Stories