Titans' Rishard Matthews: Absent from start of OTAs, will be worked back in
Matthews was present, but he did not participate in Tuesday's OTA session, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports. Coach Mike Vrabel indicated afterward that he will be worked back into the fold this offseason but wouldn't disclose if he is dealing with an injury.
After a breakout 2016 campaign for Matthews -- totaling 65 catches for 945 yards and nine touchdowns -- his production dipped significantly in 2018 to just 53 catches for 795 yards and four scores. The team didn't make any major additions to the position this offseason, suggesting the management trusts Matthews to serve in the lead role for the club again in 2018. The emergence of a second consistent threat at receiver would likely assist Matthews' cause. Second-year wideout Corey Davis is the top returning receiver outside of Matthews from a season ago, snagging just 34 passes during his rookie campaign.
More News
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Seemingly locked in as starter•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Unable to end slump in playoff loss•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Just one catch in wild-card win•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Quiet in finale•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Two catches in Week 16 loss•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Scores as part of big game•
-
Fantasy Football 2018: Top workhorse RBs
SportsLine simulated the entire 2018 NFL season 10,000 to come up with must-have workhorse...
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Coleman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Our latest PPR mock heavy at WR
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR....
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...