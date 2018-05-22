Matthews was present, but he did not participate in Tuesday's OTA session, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports. Coach Mike Vrabel indicated afterward that he will be worked back into the fold this offseason but wouldn't disclose if he is dealing with an injury.

After a breakout 2016 campaign for Matthews -- totaling 65 catches for 945 yards and nine touchdowns -- his production dipped significantly in 2018 to just 53 catches for 795 yards and four scores. The team didn't make any major additions to the position this offseason, suggesting the management trusts Matthews to serve in the lead role for the club again in 2018. The emergence of a second consistent threat at receiver would likely assist Matthews' cause. Second-year wideout Corey Davis is the top returning receiver outside of Matthews from a season ago, snagging just 34 passes during his rookie campaign.