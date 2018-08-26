Titans' Rishard Matthews: Activated off PUP list
Matthews (knee) has been cleared to practice after passing a physical, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Matthews is reportedly bouncing back from a torn meniscus, but he's apparently past that issue and has been removed from the Titans' PUP list. Now that he's slated to return to the field, Matthews will go about cementing his role in the team's wideout rotation. Second-year player Corey Davis is generating plenty of preseason buzz, but a healthy Matthews can provide a solid fantasy floor for those drafting him or bidding on him in auctions. He's caught 118 passes and scored 13 touchdowns in 30 games with the Titans.
