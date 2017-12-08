Matthews (hamstring) will play in Sunday's game in Arizona, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Matthews was a limited practice participant Wednesday and a full participant Thursday, putting him on track to end his streak of absences at two games. He'll return to a likely matchup with Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson, who often shadows the top wideout on the opposing team. With Corey Davis yet to reach 50 yards in five games since returning from his own hammy injury, the Cardinals presumably will deploy Peterson against Matthews.