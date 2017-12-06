Titans' Rishard Matthews: Confirms he's on track for Week 14
Matthews (hamstring) confirmed after Wednesday's practice that he expects to play Sunday against the Cardinals, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Matthews apparently came close to playing in the Titans' 24-13 win over the Texans last week, but he was ultimately inactive after managing just one limited practice (on Friday) leading up to the game. Titans head coach Mike Mularkey has already expressed confidence about the wideout's Week 14 return, with Matthews backing it up Wednesday by getting in another limited practice. A return to full participation by the end of the week would give owners a bit more confidence as Matthews prepares for a potential shadow situation against Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson. It's obviously a sub-optimal spot, even if it turns out that Matthews' hamstring is no longer a real concern.
