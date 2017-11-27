Titans' Rishard Matthews: Considered day-to-day
Matthews (hamstring) is considered day-to-day, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Matthews was added to last week's injury report on Thursday and ultimately held out of Sunday's 20-16 win over the Colts. His availability did at least come down to a game-time decision, suggesting he has a shot to avoid any further absences as the Titans prepare for Week 13 against the Texans. Eric Decker and Harry Douglas absorbed Matthews' usual snaps in Sunday's win, while Corey Davis and Taywan Taylor actually saw minor dips in snap share from the previous couple weeks.
More News
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Inactive against Colts•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Will be 'game-time decision'•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Listed as questionable after missing practice Friday•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Limited at practice Thursday•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Rips off season-long TD•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Five catches in Week 10•
-
Kamara No. 1? Sit Broncos? Ajayi?
Heath Cummings discusses Alvin Kamara's remarkable rookie season, and the continuing struggles...
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.