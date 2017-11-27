Matthews (hamstring) is considered day-to-day, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Matthews was added to last week's injury report on Thursday and ultimately held out of Sunday's 20-16 win over the Colts. His availability did at least come down to a game-time decision, suggesting he has a shot to avoid any further absences as the Titans prepare for Week 13 against the Texans. Eric Decker and Harry Douglas absorbed Matthews' usual snaps in Sunday's win, while Corey Davis and Taywan Taylor actually saw minor dips in snap share from the previous couple weeks.