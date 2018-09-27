Titans' Rishard Matthews: Could be finished with Titans
Matthews is currently not with the Titans for personal reasons and may not return to the team, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.
Coach Mike Vrabel said Matthews has been excused for personal reasons Wednesday, and he also posted on his personal Instagram page about being "home for good" in regards to his family. The 28-year-old seems to have been unhappy with his minimal involvement in the offense and reportedly has requested his release from the team, Austin Stanley of AtoZ Sports Nashville reports. Matthews caught three of six targets for 11 yards and played only 52 percent of the offensive snaps through the first three games.
