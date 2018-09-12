Coach Mike Vrabel suggested that Matthews is likely to see his role expand, Jim Wyatt of TitansOnline.com reports. "So Rishard would be in that category of practicing better and playing better and knowing what to do, he would probably be out there a ton," Vrabel said. "And so he was out there, and I am sure we're all looking forward to getting him out there more."

Matthews had a 52 percent snap share in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Dolphins, finishing the game without a target while working behind both Corey Davis and Tajae Sharpe. It shouldn't be long before Matthews pushes Sharpe out of the starting lineup, but we can't assume it will happen for Sunday's game against the Texans. Sharpe played 84 percent of the snaps Week 1, catching one of three targets for 17 yards