Titans' Rishard Matthews: Could practice soon
Coach Mike Vrabel said he expects Matthews (undisclosed) to be ready for practice soon, Travis Haney of The Athletic reports.
Vrabel didn't actually provide a timeline, leaving us with a bit more guess work when it comes to Matthews, who has been dealing with an unspecified injury since May and is currently on the PUP list. The Titans did provide a strong hint Tuesday that the injury isn't overly serious, signing Matthews to a one-year, $7.75 million extension that also adds $875,000 in roster bonuses and $500,000 in incentives for 2018. The 28-year-old has vastly outperformed the three-year, $15 million contract he signed in March 2016, catching 118 of 195 targets for 1,740 yards (8.9 per target) and 13 touchdowns in 30 games with the Titans. Matthews still has time to get ready for the regular-season opener, but it'll be a challenge if he isn't back at practice by next week.
More News
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Gets incentives for 2018•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Signs one-year extension•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Remains out as Week 1 nears•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Still not practicing•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Still not available•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Still not practicing•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Reviewing our latest 0.5 PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 12-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft, which features a starting lineup...
-
Eisenberg's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
Preseason Week 2 takeaways
Dave Richard goes deep on Preseason Week 2 to find what you need to know before you draft.
-
Eisenberg's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Podcast: Deep league drafting
Need some advice for a deeper league? We’ll tell you why positional tiers are so important...