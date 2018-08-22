Coach Mike Vrabel said he expects Matthews (undisclosed) to be ready for practice soon, Travis Haney of The Athletic reports.

Vrabel didn't actually provide a timeline, leaving us with a bit more guess work when it comes to Matthews, who has been dealing with an unspecified injury since May and is currently on the PUP list. The Titans did provide a strong hint Tuesday that the injury isn't overly serious, signing Matthews to a one-year, $7.75 million extension that also adds $875,000 in roster bonuses and $500,000 in incentives for 2018. The 28-year-old has vastly outperformed the three-year, $15 million contract he signed in March 2016, catching 118 of 195 targets for 1,740 yards (8.9 per target) and 13 touchdowns in 30 games with the Titans. Matthews still has time to get ready for the regular-season opener, but it'll be a challenge if he isn't back at practice by next week.