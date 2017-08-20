Titans' Rishard Matthews: Expected to return Monday
Matthews (personal) will be back with the team Monday, Paul Kuharsky of 1045 The Zone reports.
Matthews missed Saturday's exhibition due to a personal matter, not due to any injury. Should everything go well in practice this week, the receiver should be set to play at least the first half of Sunday's third preseason contest against the Bears, according to Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site.
More News
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Facing more competition for targets•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Gets some company in draft•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Scores ninth touchdown in finale•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Scores eighth touchdown•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Tops century mark in Week 15•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Held to one catch by Broncos•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...