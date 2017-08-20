Play

Matthews (personal) will be back with the team Monday, Paul Kuharsky of 1045 The Zone reports.

Matthews missed Saturday's exhibition due to a personal matter, not due to any injury. Should everything go well in practice this week, the receiver should be set to play at least the first half of Sunday's third preseason contest against the Bears, according to Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories