Titans' Rishard Matthews: Fails to make impact
Matthews hauled in one of his two targets for three yards Week 3 against Jacksonville.
Jacksonville presented a tough matchup for the Titans' passing attack, so this was unlikely to be the week that Matthews broke out. However, both Corey Davis and Taywan Taylor commanded more targets, leaving Matthews' role ambiguous for the coming weeks. Through three weeks, he has only three catches on six targets for 11 yards.
