Matthews caught five of seven targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Bengals.

Matthews ranked third in targets behind Corey Davis (10) and Rishard Matthews (nine). The veteran wide receiver has been consistently mediocre this season, finishing between three and six catches and between 34 and 87 yards in every game this season.

