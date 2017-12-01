Titans' Rishard Matthews: Game-time decision for Sunday's contest
Matthews (hamstring, questionable) was limited at practice Friday and will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Those considering Matthews in Week 13 lineups will learn of his status in advance of the first wave of games Sunday, with the Titans kicking off at 1:00 ET. If he's out, or limited Sunday, Corey Davis and Eric Decker would be in line to head the team's wideout corps, with Taywan Taylor and Harry Douglas also in the mix.
