Titans' Rishard Matthews: Gets incentives for 2018
Matthews (undisclosed) signed a one-year extension that also gives him the opportunity to earn an extra $1.375 million this upcoming season, ESPN.com's Field Yates reports.
Initial reports only mentioned a one-year, $7.75 million team option for 2019, which wouldn't make any sense from Matthews' perspective. It turns out the new deal also includes up to $875,000 in per-game roster bonuses and $500,000 in incentives for 2018, along with more than $1 million worth of incentives for 2019. This still doesn't explain why Matthews is on the PUP list, as a contract holdout doesn't provide grounds for the designation. However, the contract provides a strong hint that the Titans aren't overly concerned by Matthews' undisclosed injury, even though he hasn't practiced since May. With any luck, the new contract might inspire team or player to comment on the undisclosed injury.
