Titans' Rishard Matthews: Hauls in all four targets
Matthews caught all four of his targets for 69 yards in Monday night's 36-22 win over the Colts.
Matthews' performance included a reception of 27 yards, giving him a 20-yard catch in five of Tennessee's six games thus far. Although his four targets marked a season low, Matthews made the most from his looks, setting a season high in yards per catch. In Week 7, the trusty wideout sports a fantasy-friendly matchup against the lowly Browns.
More News
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Just three catches again•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Three catches in blowout loss•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Scores first touchdown of season•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Three catches in Week 2•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Becomes big-play target•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Seventy-one yards in opener•
-
Believe in Peterson, Ingram?
Adrian Peterson surprised us all in Week 6, does that mean he's must-start moving forward?
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers suffers broken collarbone
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...