Matthews caught all four of his targets for 69 yards in Monday night's 36-22 win over the Colts.

Matthews' performance included a reception of 27 yards, giving him a 20-yard catch in five of Tennessee's six games thus far. Although his four targets marked a season low, Matthews made the most from his looks, setting a season high in yards per catch. In Week 7, the trusty wideout sports a fantasy-friendly matchup against the lowly Browns.