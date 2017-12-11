Titans' Rishard Matthews: Held to 19 yards in return
Matthews (hamstring) caught three of five targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 12-7 loss to Arizona.
Matthews was operating at less than 100 percent, and ended up tying Eric Decker for third on the team in targets behind Delanie Walker (nine) and Corey Davis (six). With quarterback Marcus Mariota (knee) also laboring, Tennessee's passing game will be difficult to trust next week in San Francisco.
More News
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Cleared to face Cards•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Upgraded to full participation•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Confirms he's on track for Week 14•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Limited to begin week•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: On track for Week 14 return•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Inactive for second straight week•
-
Fade your Eagles? Mike Evans?
Heath Cummings discusses the Eagles without Carson Wentz and whether you can keep starting...
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...