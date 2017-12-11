Matthews (hamstring) caught three of five targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 12-7 loss to Arizona.

Matthews was operating at less than 100 percent, and ended up tying Eric Decker for third on the team in targets behind Delanie Walker (nine) and Corey Davis (six). With quarterback Marcus Mariota (knee) also laboring, Tennessee's passing game will be difficult to trust next week in San Francisco.

