Titans' Rishard Matthews: Inactive against Colts
Matthews (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Matthews' practice reps diminished as the week progressed, with the wideout failing to take part in Friday's session in any capacity and entering the weekend with a questionable designation. With Matthews now set to miss his first game of the season, Corey Davis and Eric Decker are expected to serve as the Titans' primary wideouts on the outside, with the newly activated Harry Douglas (knee) likely having a role as a slot man.
