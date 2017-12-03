Titans' Rishard Matthews: Inactive for second straight week
Matthews (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
For the second consecutive week, the Titans labeled Matthews a game-day decision heading into Sunday, but the wideout was once again unable to shown enough mobility during warmups for the team to clear to play. With Matthews out of commission, Corey Davis, Eric Decker and Taywan Taylor are expected to serve as the Titans' starting wideouts this week, with Davis representing the top candidate to lead the team in targets.
