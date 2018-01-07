Matthews was held to a 15-yard catch on two targets in Saturday's 22-21 win over Kansas City in the wild-card round.

After catching at least three balls in each of his first 12 appearances this season, Matthews has totaled just four receptions over the past three games. Quarterback Marcus Mariota threw two touchdown passes in this one, but they went to himself and Eric Decker. While Matthews has been quiet of late, his 13 touchdowns since the start of last season suggest he's still capable of being a difference-maker as the playoffs unfold.