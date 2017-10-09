Matthews caught three of six targets for 34 yards and lost three yards on his lone carry in Sunday's 16-10 loss to Miami.

Matthews tied fellow wide receiver Eric Decker for the team lead in both receiving yards and targets as the passing game on a whole failed to produce much in the absence of starting quarterback Marcus Mariota (hamstring). As long as 35-year-old backup Matt Cassel is starting under center, Matthews and the rest of Tennessee's deep receiving corps will be tough to trust.