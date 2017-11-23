Matthews (hamstring) was limited at Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Matthews' status is thus worth tracking as Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff against the Colts approaches. What he's able to do at Friday's practice will be telling with regard to the wideout's Week 12 status. Matthews hauled in five of six targets for 113 yards and a TD in the Titans' Week 11 loss to the Steelers.