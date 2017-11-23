Titans' Rishard Matthews: Limited at practice Thursday
Matthews (hamstring) was limited at Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Matthews' status is thus worth tracking as Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff against the Colts approaches. What he's able to do at Friday's practice will be telling with regard to the wideout's Week 12 status. Matthews hauled in five of six targets for 113 yards and a TD in the Titans' Week 11 loss to the Steelers.
More News
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Rips off season-long TD•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Five catches in Week 10•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Scores second touchdown Sunday•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Tallies 40 yards•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Hauls in all four targets•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Just three catches again•
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...