Titans' Rishard Matthews: Limited in Week 1
Matthews was not targeted in Week 1 against Miami.
It was reported on Wednesday that Matthews would have his reps monitored closely in the early portions of the season after he was absent for much of training camp with a torn meniscus. The heavy rain in Miami likely made the Titans even more cautious, and as a result, Matthews saw the field for only 36 snaps. Interestingly, he was also used as a punt returner on one occasion, suggesting that he feels relatively healthy. Assuming he suffers no setbacks throughout the week at practice, Matthews should see his role increase in Week 2 against the Texans.
