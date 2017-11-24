Titans' Rishard Matthews: Listed as questionable after missing practice Friday
Matthews (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after not practicing Friday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Rather than see his outlook brighten Friday after being added to the Titans' injury report Thursday following a limited practice session, Matthews' status for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff is now very uncertain. If he is out for the contest, or limited, Corey Davis, Taywan Taylor and Eric Decker would head the Titans' wideout corps this weekend. It's worth noting that Matthews is the only player listed on the team's Week 12 injury report.
More News
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Limited at practice Thursday•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Rips off season-long TD•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Five catches in Week 10•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Scores second touchdown Sunday•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Tallies 40 yards•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Hauls in all four targets•
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 12 sleepers
Some of the performances from Sunday could have put you in a hole with your Fantasy roster....
-
What you missed: Cowboys flop again
Is it time to panic about the Cowboys offense? Chris Towers takes a look at everything that...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...