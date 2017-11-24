Matthews (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after not practicing Friday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Rather than see his outlook brighten Friday after being added to the Titans' injury report Thursday following a limited practice session, Matthews' status for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff is now very uncertain. If he is out for the contest, or limited, Corey Davis, Taywan Taylor and Eric Decker would head the Titans' wideout corps this weekend. It's worth noting that Matthews is the only player listed on the team's Week 12 injury report.