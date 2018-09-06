Matthews could be on a rep count early in the season, the Titans' official site reports.

Matthews resumed practicing last Monday, but that's a relatively short turnaround for a wideout coming off of a knee injury that cost him all of training camp and most of the preseason. Though he should still be involved in the offense early on, there's a chance his production will be limited as he eases back into the rotation. When healthy, he will likely start at receiver opposite Corey Davis.