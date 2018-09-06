Titans' Rishard Matthews: May have reps monitored early
Matthews could be on a rep count early in the season, the Titans' official site reports.
Matthews resumed practicing last Monday, but that's a relatively short turnaround for a wideout coming off of a knee injury that cost him all of training camp and most of the preseason. Though he should still be involved in the offense early on, there's a chance his production will be limited as he eases back into the rotation. When healthy, he will likely start at receiver opposite Corey Davis.
More News
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Resumes practice•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Activated off PUP list•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Reportedly bouncing back from knee issue•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Could practice soon•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Gets incentives for 2018•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Signs one-year extension•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Jamaal Williams has a big opportunity in front of him, but he needs to hit the ground running...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Wide receiver is a deep position, and you've probably got a number of options to consider in...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: TE/K/DST
Jordan Reed is healthy, which means Jamey Eisenberg is starting him in Week 1. See who else...