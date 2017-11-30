Titans' Rishard Matthews: Not practicing Thursday
Matthews (hamstring) was working out on his own off to the side during Thursday's practice, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
For the second straight day to begin Week 13 preparations, it appears Matthews will go down as a non-participant in practice, clouding his status for Sunday's game against the Texans. Matthews was at least able to test out his hamstring with solo jogging and running, inviting some optimism that he might be able to practice Friday in some capacity.
More News
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Not practicing yet•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Considered day-to-day•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Inactive against Colts•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Will be 'game-time decision'•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Listed as questionable after missing practice Friday•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Limited at practice Thursday•
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Talent finally met opportunity for Alex Collins, and the Ravens back will continue building...
-
Week 13 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 13 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Dynasty/Keeper Stashes
Looking for players to add to your dynasty or keeper league roster? Heath Cummings offers nine...
-
Podcast: Who can we trust?
Not sure who to trust for the stretch run of your Fantasy season? We’ll help you figure it...