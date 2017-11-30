Matthews (hamstring) was working out on his own off to the side during Thursday's practice, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

For the second straight day to begin Week 13 preparations, it appears Matthews will go down as a non-participant in practice, clouding his status for Sunday's game against the Texans. Matthews was at least able to test out his hamstring with solo jogging and running, inviting some optimism that he might be able to practice Friday in some capacity.