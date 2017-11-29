Matthews (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Matthews was a mid-week addition to injury report last Thursday and didn't end up playing in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Colts. Head coach Mike Mularkey said Monday that he considers the wideout to be day-to-day, suggesting there's at least some shot Matthews makes it back to practice by the end of the week. Eric Decker and Harry Douglas absorbed most of Matthews' usual snaps in Sunday's victory, with seven Titans landing between two and five targets (and none getting more than five). Matthews will have a favorable matchup against the Texans if he's able to make it back this week.