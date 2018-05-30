Titans' Rishard Matthews: Nursing minor injury
Matthews (undisclosed) is dealing with a minor injury and remains limited at OTAs, Jason Wolf of the Tennessean reports.
The Titans don't seem worried about Matthews' long-term outlook, as the receiver has reportedly been present with his team on the practice field without mention of any type of cast or brace on his body. While it isn't clear what sort of injury Matthews is dealing with, his limitations at this stage in the offseason aren't a big deal. His absence in team drills has allowed Corey Davis to operate as the clear No. 1 wideout.
