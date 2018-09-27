Titans' Rishard Matthews: Officially cut loose by Tennessee
The Titans officially released Matthews on Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Matthews wasn't present for practice Wednesday after leaving the team, with head coach Mike Vrabel stating that the wideout was away for "personal reasons." The 28-year-old later clarified his absence, telling A to Z Sports Nashville that he was dissatisfied with his role within the Tennessee offense and requested a release. After failing to gain much traction with other teams in trade conversations, the Titans quickly acquiesced to Matthews' wishes and cut him loose. He'll now be eligible to sign with any club of his choosing rather than being exposed to waivers since he's a vested veteran.
More News
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Could be finished with Titans•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Fails to make impact•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Quiet again•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Could have bigger role•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Limited in Week 1•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: May have reps monitored early•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eight things to know for Week 4
Prepping for Week 4? Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know.
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Latest news: Cook a game-time call
Dalvin Cook looks like a true game-time decision for Thursday Night Football. Chris Towers...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...