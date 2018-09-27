The Titans officially released Matthews on Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Matthews wasn't present for practice Wednesday after leaving the team, with head coach Mike Vrabel stating that the wideout was away for "personal reasons." The 28-year-old later clarified his absence, telling A to Z Sports Nashville that he was dissatisfied with his role within the Tennessee offense and requested a release. After failing to gain much traction with other teams in trade conversations, the Titans quickly acquiesced to Matthews' wishes and cut him loose. He'll now be eligible to sign with any club of his choosing rather than being exposed to waivers since he's a vested veteran.

