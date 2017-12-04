Titans head coach Mike Mularkey said Matthews (hamstring) was almost able to play in Sunday's 24-13 win over Houston, but the team decided to play it safe with an eye on Week 14 against the Cardinals, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Matthews returned to a limited practice Friday and was listed as questionable, ultimately getting ruled out in the hours leading up to Sunday's victory. The Titans may have figured they could get by without him against a sinking Houston team, whereas a road game against the Cardinals looks quite a bit tricker on paper. It looks particularly difficult for Matthews, who likely will have to deal with Patrick Peterson for much of the afternoon, assuming the wideout is able to return. Mularkey's comments Monday suggest Matthews is already on the right track.