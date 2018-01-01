Matthews was held to just a seven-yard catch on two targets in Sunday's 15-10 win over Jacksonville.

This victory in the regular season finale earned Tennessee the fifth seed in the AFC. Matthews did little to help his team secure that playoff berth down the stretch, totaling a combined three catches over the final two games after registering at least that many in each of his first 12 appearances this season. He'll need to reverse that trend in next week's Wild Card tilt against the underwhelming Kansas City secondary if the Titans want to pull off a road victory. Matthews finishes the regular season with 53 catches for 795 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games.