Titans' Rishard Matthews: Remains out as Week 1 nears
Matthews (undisclosed) still isn't practicing, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
The non-update Matthews update is becoming a weekly tradition. Neither the wideout nor his team has provided any information on the injury, but it's increasingly clear he won't play in any games this preseason. Matthews has been dealing with the undisclosed injury for at least three months, with the initial report coming during OTAs in May. Corey Davis is left without competition for the No. 1 WR throne in Tennessee, where Taywan Taylor is emerging as a favorite for the No. 2 job.
