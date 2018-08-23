Though Matthews is reportedly bouncing back from a torn meniscus, he could come off the Titans' PUP list as early as next week, according to PaulKuharsky.com.

Per the report, which the Titans have not confirmed, Matthews underwent a procedure to address the issue in the first week of August. Prior to this nugget, news regarding Matthews' health had been scarce, but on the plus side, he's evidently nearing a return to action and the contract extension the wideout signed recently is a good indication that the Titans aren't overly concerned about his knee issue. Per the Titans' official site, Matthews ran some routes before Thursday's practice, which represents another positive indicator with regard to his chances of suiting up for Week 1 action.