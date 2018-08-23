Titans' Rishard Matthews: Reportedly bouncing back from knee issue
Though Matthews is reportedly bouncing back from a torn meniscus, he could come off the Titans' PUP list as early as next week, according to PaulKuharsky.com.
Per the report, which the Titans have not confirmed, Matthews underwent a procedure to address the issue in the first week of August. Prior to this nugget, news regarding Matthews' health had been scarce, but on the plus side, he's evidently nearing a return to action and the contract extension the wideout signed recently is a good indication that the Titans aren't overly concerned about his knee issue. Per the Titans' official site, Matthews ran some routes before Thursday's practice, which represents another positive indicator with regard to his chances of suiting up for Week 1 action.
More News
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Could practice soon•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Gets incentives for 2018•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Signs one-year extension•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Remains out as Week 1 nears•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Still not practicing•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Still not available•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Watson vs. Luck as the No. 3 QB
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Deshaun Watson...
-
Jamey's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
14-team PPR mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our 14-team PPR league, which features 11 listeners...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Starting your draft right
Discussing how to successfully build the core of your Fantasy team and plenty more on today’s...
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football busts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...