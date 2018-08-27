Matthews (knee), who was removed from the PUP list Sunday, practiced Monday, Erik Bacharach of the Tennessean reports.

Matthews' previously-mysterious absence was finally chalked up to a torn meniscus, and his return to the field Monday puts him on track for the Titans' season opener against the Vikings. He's listed as a starting wideout on the team's depth chart along with rising young talent Corey Davis, though 2017 third-rounder Taywan Taylor should be a key factor in the team's receiving corps as well.