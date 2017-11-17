Titans' Rishard Matthews: Rips off season-long TD
Matthews hauled in five of six targets for 113 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 40-17 loss to the Steelers.
Matthews got the Titans jump-started in the second half by catching a perfectly thrown deep post and deftly evading two defenders on his way to paydirt. It was the 28-year-old's longest touchdown of the campaign, while his receiving yardage total was a season high. It was also his second score in the last three games, but he still has a ways to go before approximating the nine end-zone trips he tallied last season. Matthews will look to continue building towards that goal in Week 12 against the vulnerable Colts secondary.
