Titans' Rishard Matthews: Scores as part of big game
Matthews caught six of eight targets for 95 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 25-23 loss to the 49ers.
Matthews led the team in catches and yardage on the day, giving his team its first lead with an eight-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. He averaged a healthy 15.8 yards per catch as he posted his second-best receiving output of the season. Matthews enjoyed a career year in 2016, and while he's failed to measure up to that production on the present campaign, he still has the opportunity to differentiate himself from a lackluster group of pass catchers with his team in contention. He'll look to build on this effort next week against the Rams.
