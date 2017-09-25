Titans' Rishard Matthews: Scores first touchdown of season
Matthews caught six of 10 targets for 87 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 33-27 win over Seattle.
Matthews was quarterback Marcus Mariota's go-to target Sunday, and the receiver had his best fantasy showing of the year. However, like in weeks past, Mariota spread the ball around and connected with eight different receivers. There are clearly a lot of mouths to feed in the Tennessee offense, and the running game will remain a focal point. Additionally, rookie receiver Corey Davis (hamstring) will probably return to being heavily involved once healthy. Still, Matthews has long-standing chemistry with Mariota, and the wideout projects to continue moving the fantasy needle in the majority of settings.
