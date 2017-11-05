Matthews caught four of seven targets for 70 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-20 win over Baltimore.

Matthews was wide open in the end zone from 16 yards out late in the first quarter. The touchdown was only his second of the season, as Matthews has disappointed in that regard after scoring nine times in his last 12 games last year. Rookie wide receiver Corey Davis (hamstring) returned for the first time since Week 2, but Matthews' workload should remain steady regardless of who suits up on the outside opposite him.