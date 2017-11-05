Titans' Rishard Matthews: Scores second touchdown Sunday
Matthews caught four of seven targets for 70 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-20 win over Baltimore.
Matthews was wide open in the end zone from 16 yards out late in the first quarter. The touchdown was only his second of the season, as Matthews has disappointed in that regard after scoring nine times in his last 12 games last year. Rookie wide receiver Corey Davis (hamstring) returned for the first time since Week 2, but Matthews' workload should remain steady regardless of who suits up on the outside opposite him.
More News
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Tallies 40 yards•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Hauls in all four targets•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Just three catches again•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Three catches in blowout loss•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Scores first touchdown of season•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Three catches in Week 2•
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...