Titans general manager Jon Robinson doesn't anticipate adding any marquee wide receivers, as he's happy with the current group led by Matthews, Corey Davis, Taywan Taylor and Tajae Sharpe, Jim Wyatt of TitansOnline.com reports.

Matthews and Davis appear locked in as starters, while Taylor and Sharpe could compete for the No. 3 role that Eric Decker occupied last season. Matthews missed two games last year and failed to live up to his breakout 2016 campaign, but he at least remained efficient with his opportunities by catching 53 of 87 targets (60.9 percent) for 795 yards (9.2 per target) and four touchdowns in 14 games. The Titans presumably envision a future with Davis serving as the top option and Matthews in more of a supporting role. It remains to be seen if that actually happens, as Davis averaged only 5.8 yards on 65 targets as a rookie and didn't find the end zone until the second round of the playoffs.