Titans' Rishard Matthews: Seventy-one yards in opener
Matthews caught five of nine targets for 71 yards in Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Raiders.
Matthews finished with a similar line to fellow starting wideout Corey Davis, who amassed two fewer yards on one more target. The former Dolphin scored nine times in last season's final 12 weeks, but was kept out of the end zone along with the rest of Tennessee's passing game in this 26-16 loss. Between Matthews, Davis, Eric Decker and tight end Delanie Walker, there are a lot of mouths to feed on an offense that ran the ball the third-most in the league last year at 47.2 percent of offensive plays.
