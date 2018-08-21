Titans' Rishard Matthews: Signs one-year extension
Matthews (undisclosed) has agreed to a one-year extension for 2019, signing a team option with a base value of $7.75 million Field Yates of ESPN reports.
At first glance it might seem this explains Matthews' mysterious absence from practice, but it wouldn't make much sense for a player to end a holdout for a one-year deal that's merely a team option, and it wouldn't be within league rules for the Titans to place him on the PUP list without an injury. Whatever the case may be, this could be the first step toward the team finally providing some information on the situation. Matthews hasn't practiced since May.
