Titans' Rishard Matthews: Sits out Saturday practice
Matthews (undisclosed) did not practice Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
The extent of Matthews' injury is still somewhat unknown. The team doesn't appear all too concerned, but with each missed practice skepticism grows. The expectation is that Matthews will be ready to go for Week 1 and barring any unforeseen circumstances Matthews should be a primary target for Marcus Mariota when the Titans open the season.
More News
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Still not healthy•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Nursing minor injury•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Inactive to start OTAs, should return soon•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Seemingly locked in as starter•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Unable to end slump in playoff loss•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Just one catch in wild-card win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Deshaun Watson Fantasy stud
Deshaun Watson teased Fantasy owners with bombastic numbers in barely seven games last season....
-
Start-up dynasty mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg reviews the results of our 12-team start-up dynasty mock draft and looks at...
-
QB bye-week cheat sheet
Sometimes the best plan involves planning. Save yourself a migraine and go into Draft Day with...
-
Draft to stream QBs
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite four quarterbacks to draft for streaming