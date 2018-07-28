Matthews (undisclosed) did not practice Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The extent of Matthews' injury is still somewhat unknown. The team doesn't appear all too concerned, but with each missed practice skepticism grows. The expectation is that Matthews will be ready to go for Week 1 and barring any unforeseen circumstances Matthews should be a primary target for Marcus Mariota when the Titans open the season.

