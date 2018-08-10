Titans' Rishard Matthews: Still not available
Matthews (undisclosed) didn't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Packers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Matthews was first reported to be dealing with an injury during OTAs in late May, and the Titans still haven't provided any details nearly three months later. The 28-year-old wideout has been on the PUP list throughout training camp, and with nothing to suggest a return is imminent, prospective fantasy owners need to consider the possibility Matthews isn't ready for the start of the season. Taywan Taylor has been getting most of the first-team work alongside Corey Davis, with Michael Campanaro, Tajae Sharpe and Darius Jennings also mixing in.
More News
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Still not practicing•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Sits out Saturday's practice•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Still not healthy•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Nursing minor injury•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Inactive to start OTAs, should return soon•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Seemingly locked in as starter•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How deep is quarterback?
We’ll tell you how to take advantage of the depth of the quarterback position on our first...
-
Finding gems among No. 3 receivers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 20 receivers listed at No. 3 on their team's respective depth chart...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Expert rankings debate for WR
Dave Richard and Heath Cummings discuss and debate their rankings for the wide receiver position...
-
Breakout WR to target
Heath Cummings looks for wide receivers who could provide a huge return on investment this...
-
Rookie WR rankings
There's no Odell Beckham or Michael Thomas in the 2018 receiver draft class, but there are...