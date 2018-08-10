Matthews (undisclosed) didn't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Packers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Matthews was first reported to be dealing with an injury during OTAs in late May, and the Titans still haven't provided any details nearly three months later. The 28-year-old wideout has been on the PUP list throughout training camp, and with nothing to suggest a return is imminent, prospective fantasy owners need to consider the possibility Matthews isn't ready for the start of the season. Taywan Taylor has been getting most of the first-team work alongside Corey Davis, with Michael Campanaro, Tajae Sharpe and Darius Jennings also mixing in.