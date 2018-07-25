Matthews is still recovering from an undisclosed injury, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

The injury was initially deemed minor but has now been lingering for at least two months. Matthews may still be available in a limited capacity for the start of training camp, as the Titans hadn't placed him on the PUP list as of Wednesday morning. Any absence would free up first-team reps for some combination of Taywan Taylor, Tajae Sharpe and Michael Campanaro.