Matthews (undisclosed) is on the sideline watching Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

It's been nearly three months since an issue was first reported and the Titans still haven't provided any details on the location or severity of Matthews' injury. With no signs of an impending return, the team seems to be moving forward with Corey Davis and Taywan Taylor as the starting wide receivers. Tajae Sharpe, Michael Campanaro (undisclosed) and Darius Jennings are the top candidates for the No. 3 role.