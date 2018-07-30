Matthews (undisclosed) won't practice Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The Titans still haven't provided any details more than two months after reports of an injury first surfaced. Matthews did manage limited participation in parts of the offseason program, but he's currently on the PUP list, which prevents him from partaking in training camp. Tajae Sharpe, Taywan Taylor and Michael Campanaro have been filling in alongside Corey Davis with the first-team offense.

