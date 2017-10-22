Matthews caught three of six passes for 40 yards in Sunday's 12-9 overtime win over Cleveland.

Probably Tennessee's most consistent outside threat, Matthews has been solid, but unspectacular for much of this season. He's topped 65 yards receiving and four catches thrice in seven games. He has scored just once, however. The smash-mouth style of play Tennessee leans on isn't particularly conducive to quality receiver play to begin with. The presence of tight end Delanie Walker and two up-and-coming rookies in Corey Davis and Taywan Taylor probably limit Matthews' ceiling even further.

