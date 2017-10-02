Titans' Rishard Matthews: Three catches in blowout loss
Matthews caught three of eight targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 57-14 loss at Houston.
Matthews led the team in targets and combined with tight end Delanie Walker for 100 of the team's 117 receiving yards in this ugly loss. All of his production came before quarterback Marcus Mariota left in the third quarter with a hamstring injury. While Matthews seems to have emerged as the most reliable option in Tennessee's deep receiving corps, he'll be tough to trust if Mariota is forced to miss any more time.
