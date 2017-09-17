Titans' Rishard Matthews: Three catches in Week 2
Matthews caught three of five targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 37-16 win over Jacksonville.
Matthews finished second only to tight end Delanie Walker in receiving yards, but this was still a disappointing performance considering fellow wide receiver Corey Davis sat much of this one out after his hamstring injury flared up. Four other Titans racked up at least 30 receiving yards as quarterback Marcus Mariota spread the ball around. With more mouths to feed in the passing attack this year and a run-heavy approach in close, it's tough to see Matthews replicating last season's 945 yards and nine touchdowns.
