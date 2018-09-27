Titans' Rishard Matthews: Time in Tennessee could be over
Matthews didn't report to the team for practice Wednesday and has asked the Titans to release him, Austin Stanley of A to Z Sports Nashville reports.
Coach Mike Vrabel labeled Matthews' absence as a "personal" matter, but it appears there may be more friction between player and team than the organization was letting on. Matthews posted Wednesday on his personal Instagram account about being "home for good," implying that he's not planning on reporting back to the Titans. The 28-year-old's dissatisfaction with the organization seems to stem from his minimal involvement in the offense, according to Stanley. Matthews caught three of six targets for 11 yards and played only 52 percent of the Titans' offensive snaps through the team's first three games.
