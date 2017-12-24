Titans' Rishard Matthews: Two catches in Week 16 loss
Matthews was held to two catches for 48 yards on four targets in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Rams.
Matthews was overshadowed by fellow wide receivers Corey Davis and Eric Decker, who combined for 164 yards on 12 catches, though nobody in Tennessee's passing game was able to get into the end zone. He'll do his best to bounce back with a playoff berth potentially on the line against Jacksonville in next week's season finale, but the stingy Jaguars held Matthews to just three catches for 43 yards back in Week 2.
More News
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Scores as part of big game•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Held to 19 yards in return•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Cleared to face Cards•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Upgraded to full participation•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Confirms he's on track for Week 14•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Limited to begin week•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...