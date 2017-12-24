Matthews was held to two catches for 48 yards on four targets in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Rams.

Matthews was overshadowed by fellow wide receivers Corey Davis and Eric Decker, who combined for 164 yards on 12 catches, though nobody in Tennessee's passing game was able to get into the end zone. He'll do his best to bounce back with a playoff berth potentially on the line against Jacksonville in next week's season finale, but the stingy Jaguars held Matthews to just three catches for 43 yards back in Week 2.